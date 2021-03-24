2023: No decision yet on Gov Mohammed panel's recommendations – PDP | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has not adopted any position on zoning ahead of 2023 presidential election.

The party made the clarification in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said the party is yet to take any decision on any of the recommendations proposed by Governor Bala Mohammed-led PDP Committee on the Review of 2019 elections.

He said the PDP immensely appreciated the overwhelming interest by the majority of Nigerians in the party.

The spokesman said: “Our party notes that such unprecedented public interest and confidence in the PDP is responsible for the widespread discussions and inquiries on the recommendations of the Committee on the Review of 2019 Elections.”

Read also: 2023: No decision yet on zoning – PDP

The PDP noted that the recommendations would be subjected to democratic process by relevant organs of the party and consultation across all national interests.

“While our party appreciates the enthusiasm by Nigerians on our nomination processes, the PDP assures that its decision on zoning will be the product of wide consultation, discussions, and consensus-building, taking into consideration the aggregate aspiration and hope of the generality of the Nigerian people.

“Our party has however noted the disposition and line of discussion from various political interests across the six geo-political zones of our country in this regard, and at the appropriate time, the collective understanding of Nigerians will prevail.”

Join the conversation

Opinions