2023: Zulum vows to deliver 95% Borno votes to APC

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Saturday promised to deliver 95 percent votes to the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state next year.

Zulum stated this when the women’s wing of the APC presidential campaign team led by Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, visited him at the Government House in Maiduguri.

The governor said he owes the APC vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, the duty to deliver the state to him in 2023.



He added that Shettima, who was the state’s former governor, appointed him as Rector of the state Polytechnic and later as commissioner in his cabinet before picking him as his successor in the 2019 general elections.

Zulum said: “I have no other alternative than to deliver the state to the Tinubu/Shettima presidential team and the entire APC.

“I will not let him (Kashim Shettima) down.

“We shall work assiduously to deliver more than 95 percent of the state to APC.“

