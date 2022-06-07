2,322 APC delegates take over Abuja as party elects presidential flag bearer

The city of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory is currently on a buzz as no fewer than 2,322 delegates from 36 states and the FCT have converged to elect a presidential flag bearer for the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2023 general elections scheduled for June 6 to 8.

The delegates are to choose from among the 21 aspirants jostling to clinch the ticket after two aspirants, Jigawa State Governor Abubakar Badaru and former Senate President Ken Nnamani, dropped out of the race on Monday.

Feelers from the FCT indicates that the delegates have taken over major hotels in the FCT, especially those around the Eagles Square venue of the primary election while the hotels have also seized on the rare opportunity to increase the rate of their accommodation.

Vehicular traffic in the city has also seen a spike while the FCT Police Command has had to announce traffic diversions which has affected many routes leading to Eagle Square.

A breakdown of the delegate list shows that the North is leading with number of delegates

A state by state analysis of the delegates reveals that North-West has Kano with 132 delegates, Kaduna 69, Katsina 102, Kebbi, 63, Jigawa 81, Sokoto 69, and Zamfara 42 delegates.

North-East: Taraba 48, Bauchi 60, Adamawa 63, Gombe 33, Borno 81, and Yobe has 51 delegates.

South-East: Abia has 51, Anambra, 63, Ebonyi, 39, Enugu, 51 and Imo, 81.

South-West; Lagos 60, Ogun 60, Ondo 54, Ekiti 48, Oyo 99 and Osun 90.

South-South; Akwa Ibom 93, Cross River 54, Bayelsa 24, Delta 75, Rivers 69 and Edo 57.

North-Central: Kwara 48, Kogi 63, Niger 75, Nasarawa 39, Plateau 51, Benue 66, while the FCT has 18 delegates.

