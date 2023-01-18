24 years of bad choices, mistakes crippling Nigeria – Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Wednesday, identified the wrong choice of leaders in the last 24 years as the cause of the country’s present challenges.

The former Kano State governor stated this in his presentation at the Chatham House in the United Kingdom.

Kwankwaso is one of the three principal actors in next month’s general elections who appeared at the prestigious British institute this week.

Others are the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, spoke at the Chatham House in December last year.

At the event, the NNPP candidate listed the challenges plaguing the country including insecurity, growing poverty, growing, and uncontrolled inflation, growing unemployment and despondency, decaying infrastructure, as well a high rate of maternal and neonatal death.

Others are collapsing education system, crisis in healthcare services, very weak institutions, and growing corruption.

READ ALSO: 2023: Kwankwaso rejects suggestion of withdrawal from presidential race for Peter Obi

He also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure credible conduct of the elections.

Kwankwaso said: “I want to appeal to the Nigerian president to leave a legacy of free elections, as a serial victim of electoral fraud, and as the first beneficiary of free and fair elections in Nigeria.

“My 30 years in elections have taught me that free and fair elections require the contributions of different stakeholders, especially the president, if the president wants a fair election, it will happen.

“On the challenges crippling Nigeria, we can point fingers at all sorts of factors allegedly responsible for our situation, from coronavirus to global economic recession, from Western powers to international capital, etc.

“But for me, we are where we are because of the mistakes and the wrong choices made by the very people entrusted with the business of governing Nigeria in the last 24 years.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now