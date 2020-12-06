318 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 69,255. More recoveries confirmed

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 318 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 13 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,180 as at Sunday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 69,255.

Meanwhile, 64,774 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (104), Kaduna (59), FCT (50), Rivers (17), Ogun (16), Kano (14), Nasarawa (14), Akwa Ibom (10), Katsina (10), Edo (7), Oyo (5), Sokoto (5), Plateau (4), and Taraba (3).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 69,255.

“Discharged: 64,774 AND Deaths: 1,180.”

