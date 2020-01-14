6 suspects in police net for allegedly stealing 5-yr-old baby

Anti-kidnapping operatives attached to the Imo State Police Command have arrested six suspects for allegedly stealing a five-year-old baby, Godday Obi, the state police spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu revealed on Tuesday in Oweri.

According to Ikeokwu, operatives arrested 39-year-old Nkechi Iroegbu, through whom the operatives stormed hideout of the other members of his syndicate and got them arrested.

“On January 12, the Command received a report of a stolen child, one Godday Obi, 5 years old, at Umuejechi, Nekede, Owerri West LGA of Imo State.

“Acting on that report, the command’s anti-kidnapping unit swung into action and upon credible information, arrested one Nkechi Iroegbu,39, a native of Akoli Imenyi, Bende LGA, Abia State. She confessed to the crime.

“Sequel to the confessions of Nkechi Iroegbu, the following suspects were arrested. They are Chukwudi Ndukwe, Edu Akpan, Chinwendu Uzonwu, Chinyeaka Gregory, Chidinma Ekwundu, and Eucharia Onwuduba.

“They all confessed to their various roles and led the operatives to the recovery of the stolen child”, Ikeokwu said.

