67 journalists killed in 2022, more detained —IFJ

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has lamented the spike in the number of journalists killed which stood at 67, with many more incarcerated within this year.

The foundation in a report published on Saturday in commemoration of International Human Rights Day demanded myimmediate action from the international community to protect the safety and freedoms of journalists.

IFJ General Secretary, Anthony Bellanger, said the number of journalists unjustly killed in the line of their duty was more than that of last year.

He lamented the detention of journalists across the world and blamed the development on the ugly trend of political tyranny.

“The surge in the killings of journalists and other media workers is a grave cause of concern and yet another wake up call for governments across the globe to take action in the defence of journalism, one of the key pillars of democracy”, Bellanger said.

“The failure to act will only embolden those who seek to suppress the free flow of information and undermine the ability of people to hold their leaders to account, including in ensuring that those with power and influence do not stand in the way of open and inclusive societies. It is now time for the UN General Assembly to pass the IFJ Convention on the Safety and Independence of Journalists.”

China and its allies in Hong Kong, according to the list, had 84 journalists in jail, followed by Myanmar (64), Turkey (51), Iran (34), Belarus (33), Egypt (23), Russia and occupied Crimea (29), Saudi Arabia (11), Yemen (10), Syria (9) and India (7).

Read also:Tensions soars between UK, China, over arrest of BBC journalist covering protest

There were also deaths in Americas (29), Asia Pacific (16), Europe (13) and Middle East and Arab World (5) this year alone.

“These figures make for grim reading and cast serious doubts on the political will on the part of governments to address such grave threats to media freedom.

“The number of journalists being held for simply doing their job makes a mockery of the lofty declarations on human rights and media freedom made by too many governments and trumpeted at international conferences. Such commitments ring hollow to those languishing in prisons with no charges nor any lawful basis for their arrest. It’s time for the international community to act to ensure all journalists illegally held are freed”, he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now