879 inmates escaped, 4 died in Kuje prison attack – NcoS

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) said on Wednesday 879 inmates escaped from the Kuje correctional centre in Abuja after the Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP) attack on the facility.

Terrorists on Tuesday night attacked the correctional centre and set free several inmates from the facility.

The Chief Superintendent of Corrections, NCoS, Umar Abubakar, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday night, said four inmates died and 16 others sustained various injuries in the attack.

Umar added that the suspended head of the police intelligence response team, Abba Kyari and other VIPs held in the facility were not affected in the attack.

The statement read: “I wish to state that the attackers broke into the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje using explosive devices through the main entrance and the fence of the facility respectively, killing a personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to the Custodial Centre and living three (3) personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service seriously injured.

“A total of 879 inmates escaped from the facility during the unfortunate attack. As at the time of this report, 443 have been recaptured, 551 inmates are currently in custody, 443 inmates are still at large, 4 inmates dead and 16 inmates sustained various degrees of injuries and are being treated at the moment. However, efforts are ongoing to recapture all fleeing inmates.

“The Service will deploy its Corrections Information Management System (CIMS) in synergy with National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to track all fleeing inmates and return them to custody.

“The public is also informed that some of the attackers were killed while some escaped with gunshot wounds. We therefore appeal to hospitals and other medical institutions and practitioners to report anyone that comes to them for treatment for gunshot injuries to the nearest law enforcement agency.

“The Controller General of Corrections Haliru Nababa FICMC, mni appreciates the efforts of other security agencies for coming to the rescue of the Service in a timely manner. He calls on the public to volunteer useful information that may lead to the arrest of the fleeing inmates.”

