Abducted Akwa Ibom judge regains freedom after five days

The abducted judge of the Akwa Ibom State High Court, Justice Joy Unwana, has regained her freedom.

The judge was kidnapped alongside her driver while returning from a court sitting on Monday.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Uyo.

He said the driver had also regained his freedom.

“The Governor, specifically, appreciated the Ministry of Internal Security for their strategic coordination and use of local intelligence in the handling of security issues,” the statement read.

