Abducted police orderly to former Imo Speaker found dead 

The kidnapped police orderly to a former speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, has been found dead.

The victim, who was identified simply as Charles, was found dead in a bush in the Oguta Local Government Area of the state a few days ago, The Punch reports.

Charles, an Inspector of Police, was kidnapped a few weeks ago alongside a driver in the Ohaji/ Egbema area of the state. They were said to have been driving in a Hilux and a Sports Utility Vehicle when they were intercepted by their attackers and taken into a bush.

The driver, whose identity was not disclosed was later found dead while the search for Charles’ whereabouts continued. Charles’ lifeless body, which had already decomposed was later found in a bush a few days ago.

According to the colleagues of the victim, the command was saddened by the killing of the Inspector of police who hails from the Mbaise area of the state.

A source quoted in the report said: “Charles’ body was found in a bush in the Oguta area. His body has already decomposed. He was killed in such an unfortunate manner. He was given a cut on the neck. This is so disgusting.”

Confirming the development, the spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, said that the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Berde, had commissioned a team of police investigators to apprehend the killers.

According to Okoye, the command would ensure that those who killed the Inspector are caught and made to face the full wrath of the law.

