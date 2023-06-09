Metro
Abducted police orderly to former Imo Speaker found dead
The kidnapped police orderly to a former speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, has been found dead.
The victim, who was identified simply as Charles, was found dead in a bush in the Oguta Local Government Area of the state a few days ago, The Punch reports.
Charles, an Inspector of Police, was kidnapped a few weeks ago alongside a driver in the Ohaji/ Egbema area of the state. They were said to have been driving in a Hilux and a Sports Utility Vehicle when they were intercepted by their attackers and taken into a bush.
The driver, whose identity was not disclosed was later found dead while the search for Charles’ whereabouts continued. Charles’ lifeless body, which had already decomposed was later found in a bush a few days ago.
Read also: Imo LP governorship candidate, Achonu chooses ex-Reps member as running mate
According to the colleagues of the victim, the command was saddened by the killing of the Inspector of police who hails from the Mbaise area of the state.
A source quoted in the report said: “Charles’ body was found in a bush in the Oguta area. His body has already decomposed. He was killed in such an unfortunate manner. He was given a cut on the neck. This is so disgusting.”
Confirming the development, the spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, said that the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Berde, had commissioned a team of police investigators to apprehend the killers.
According to Okoye, the command would ensure that those who killed the Inspector are caught and made to face the full wrath of the law.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...