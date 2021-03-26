Abducted wife of ex-Ekiti surveyor-general regains freedom | Ripples Nigeria

The abducted wife of a former Surveyor-General of Ekiti State, Mrs. Funmilola Osalusi, has regained her freedom.

Osalusi, who is a staff of Ado-Ekiti Local Government Area of the state, was abducted at her residence last Sunday.

The spokesman of the state police command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the development to journalists on Friday, said the woman was released Thursday night.

Abutu said: “The victim (Osalusi) has reunited with her family. She was released following efforts made by the combined team of police personnel, Amotekun Corps and local hunters who trailed the hoodlums to their hideouts.

“The police and other security outfits upon hearing that the woman was kidnapped combed the surrounding forests day and night. We are happy that our efforts yielded fruitful result and the woman had been released unhurt.”

