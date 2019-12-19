Abductors of Cross River NLC chief demand N20m ransom

Kidnappers of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) chief in Cross River, Ben Ukpepi, Thursday demanded a N20 million ransom for his release.

Just 24 hours after Ukpepi was abducted at his residence in CROSPIL Estate, Akpabuyo local government area of the state, the hoodlums have reached out to his wife and demanded N20 million ransom before releasing the victim.

A source quoted by the Vanguard said family members were praying for the NLC chairman’s safe release by his abductors.

He said: “We can only have faith in God for his safe return. They spoke to the wife this afternoon, using the victim’s phone.

“They demanded that N20 million should be paid before he can be released. I don’t know how this is possible because he does not have such money anywhere.

“He was the one who spoke to us as they used his phone to make the call. They put the phone on speaker.”

