Abia gov, Ikpeazu, convenes town hall meeting over #EndSARS

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has called for the convening of a special non-partisan stakeholders’ town hall meeting to quell the unrest by youths in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by the Governor’s Chief of Staff, Barrister Anthony Agbazuere in Umuahia, which was made available to newsmen on Saturday.

According to the release, the Special non-partisan stakeholders town hall meeting holds at Micheal Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, on Monday, 26th October, 2020.

In the statement, those invited by Governor Ikpeazu for the Stakeholders town hall meeting include;

“The Deputy Governor of Abia State, Rt. Hon. Ude Okochukwu, Ph.D.

“His Excellency, Senator T. A. Orji representing Abia Central Senatorial Zone.

“His Excellency, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia South Senatorial Zone.

“His Excellency, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu representing Abia North Senatorial Zone.

“All Honorable Members of the Federal House of Representatives from Abia State.

“The Honourable Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah.

“The Speaker Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Engr. Chinedum Orji.

“Honourable Members of the Abia State House of Assembly.

“Members of Abia State Executive Council.

“Chairmen of the 17 Local Government Councils of the State.

“Chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Joseph Ndubuisi Nwabeke.

“The Deputy Chairmen, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers.

“Chairmen of Traditional Rulers in the 17 Local Government Areas of the State.

“Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Abia State chapter.

“Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Abia State chapter.

“My Lord Bishops of the Catholic, Anglican, Presbyterian, Methodist and other ecumenical dioceses of the Christian churches.

“HRH Sariki Yaro Danladi.

“HRH Sariki Baba Tanko.

“Chief Imams of Aba Central Mosque, Umuahia Central Mosque and Lokpanta Central Mosque.

“The State Chairmen of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

“Abia State Chairmen of Nigeria Union of Journalists, National Union of Road Transport Workers, National Youth Council of Nigeria and Ohaneze Youth Council.

“Presidents of Students’ Union Governments of Abia State University Uturu, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike and Abia State Polytechnic, Aba.

“Chairmen of Ariaria International Market Aba, Ngwa Road Market Aba, Asa-nnetu Spare Parts Market, Aba, Ubani Market Umuahia, Umuahia Industrial Market, Ohiya Spare Parts/Mechanic Village, Umuahia.

“Chairmen of Self-Acquired Tricycle Operators Association (SATOA), Allied Tricycle Integrated Welfare Association (ATRIWA) and Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN).

“Security agents are to allow the invited persons free passage to attend the town hall meeting and return to their homes thereafter,” the statement concluded.

