Abia gov signs water bill into law | Ripples Nigeria

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Tuesday signed the state’s Water Bill into law.

In his address during the ceremony held at the Government House in Umuahia, Ikpeazu described water as a very critical element in the survival of the citizens.

The governor said the law would provide a legal framework for the state government in its efforts at providing affordable potable water for people of the state.

He said the law listed the responsibilities and duties expected of the citizens to make accessibility to portable water possible in the state.

Ikpeazu said the state government has launched the Abia State Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Policy to back up the law.

He said the policy has seven components that were evolved based on the geography and hydrology of Abia State.

The governor said the policy would help the government to deploy efficient strategies that would improve access to portable water as well as boost sanitation and awareness on hygiene in the state.

