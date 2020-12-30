Ikpeazu signs Abia N139.8b 2021 budget into law

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, on Tuesday signed the state’s 2021 budget of N139.8 billion into law.

The budget was passed on Tuesday at plenary by the Abia State House of Assembly and was presented to the Governor by the Clerk of the House, Sir John Pedro Irokansi in his Aba Lodge Tuesday night where he endorsed it.

The Abia 2021 budget is made up of N69bn for capital expenditure and N62.8bn for recurrent expenditure.

Governor Ikpeazu had presented the budget christened Budget of Local Contents and Sustainable Development to the state House of Assembly on the 7th of December, 2020.

The governor said during his presentation before the House of Assembly that the budget was inspired by the quest to reinvent the Abia spirit of industry and ingenuity and stimulate industrialisation through the establishment of Cottage Industries in the 17 council areas of the state.

According to the Ikpeazu, it would also help to rejig agencies of government to ensure they become more productive, coordinate effective delivery of services to Abia people, and interpret the vision of delivering multi-sectoral growth across the state.

