Abia govt orders probe of burnt High Court building

The Abia State Government has ordered an immediate probe of the burning of an High Court in Ikwuano local government area of the state by hoodlums, and also urging security agencies to bring to book those behind the act it described as that of cowardice.

The Ikwuano High Court which was built by the administration of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, was recently set ablaze by some yet-to-be-identified people and the government wants those behind the dastardly act to be brought to book.

The call was made on Friday by the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Chief Uche Ihediwa (SAN), after he paid an on-the-spot inspection to the burnt court building to ascertain the level of destruction.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer in the Ministry, Anyim Agbai, the Comissioner expressed shock over the destruction of the court building, saying it was the handiwork of enemies of the state.

He expressed regret that people could get themselves involved in such act.

“I wonder why a court building built to resolve disputes among people in the rural area would be burnt by reasonable individuals. This is an act of cowardice.

“Burning the court would adversely affect the people’s quest for justice as they would henceforth travel to Umuahia for their cases.

“We call on the security agencies to ensure they unveiled those behind the act,” part of the statement reads.

