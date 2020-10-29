Abia govt urges hoodlums to return items looted from health facilities

The Abia State government on Thursday appealed to suspected hoodlums who looted the medical equipment at the state’s Dental Center and the Primary Health Authority office in Aba to return the items taken away from the two facilities within seven days.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, who made the call in a statement, said the hoodlums who hijacked the otherwise peaceful #EndSARS protests in Abia took away vaccines, X-ray machines, sterilizers, air conditioners, fans, and other equipment.

READ ALSO: Abia govt announces date for resumption of schools

He directed the looters to return the stolen items to the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health Matters, Mr. Joe Chinwendu, before the expiration of the ultimatum issued by the government.

The statement read: “Kindly note that most of the Primary Health Care and Dental equipment are trackable and will certainly be recovered in due course if not voluntarily returned.

“Members of the public are hereby warned not to buy or use any of the stolen items or procure such items from unauthorised persons to avoid getting into trouble with the law.”

Join the conversation

Opinions