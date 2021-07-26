Politics
Activist, Adeyanju suggests Justice Nyako not fit to handle trial of IPOB leader, Kanu
Human rights activist and staunch critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, Deji Adeyanju, has told Justice Binta Nyako, the judge handling the case involving the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to recuse herself from the trial if she values her integrity.
According to the activist, Nyako, a judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, will not be neutral as she would be biased to justify Buhari’s quest to deal with Kanu and other agitators.
In a post on his Facebook page on Monday, Adeyanju explained that the trial judge Nyako’s husband is a Fulani man from Adamawa State and that Kanu will not get a fair trial due to his penchant for insulting the tribe.
“I’m of the view that Justice Binta Nyako is not neutral enough to adjudicate on the Nnamdi Kanu case because her husband is a prominent Fulani leader in West Africa and has hosted African Fulani groups in Adamawa severally.
Read also: Activist, Adeyanju, says Obi Cubana has placed himself on govt’s watchlist
“Kanu has consistently insulted and abused Fulanis. I, therefore, think Justice Nyako should recuse herself from the Kanu’s case honourably.
“Let me quote the Supreme Court in FRN v. MKO Abiola (1995): Justice must be rooted in confidence & confidence is destroyed when right-minded people go away thinking: The Judge is biased.”
Kanu is currently standing trial for charges bordering on treason before Justice Nyako, after he was rearrested in Kenya and repatriated back to Nigeria.
Justice Nyako had, in 2017, granted Kanu bail but the IPOB leader jumped the bail and fled Nigeria and was declared wanted by the Nigerian government
