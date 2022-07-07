Actor Uche Maduagwu claims he was arrested for coming out as gay

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has claimed that he was arrested by security operatives for coming out as gay in 2021.

The actor on Tuesday, July 5 announced on his Instagram platform that he was born gay and would forever be gay. Maduagwu did not stop there, he also condemned the death sentence given to a man in Bauchi for being gay.

On Wednesday, July 6, he claimed that he was arrested for being a member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender (LGBT) community. He also mentioned that he would be leading a protest in the coming days following the arrest.

Meanwhile, LGBT persons in Nigeria face legal and social challenges not experienced by non-LGBT residents. LGBT practice is illegal in Nigeria and punishable by up to 14 years of prison in the conventional court system.

