Entertainment
Actor Uche Maduagwu claims he was arrested for coming out as gay
Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has claimed that he was arrested by security operatives for coming out as gay in 2021.
The actor on Tuesday, July 5 announced on his Instagram platform that he was born gay and would forever be gay. Maduagwu did not stop there, he also condemned the death sentence given to a man in Bauchi for being gay.
On Wednesday, July 6, he claimed that he was arrested for being a member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender (LGBT) community. He also mentioned that he would be leading a protest in the coming days following the arrest.
Read also: Actor Uche Maduagwu tackles Cubana Chief Priest in ‘summer money’ Vs ‘summer body’ debate
Read his post below.
Meanwhile, LGBT persons in Nigeria face legal and social challenges not experienced by non-LGBT residents. LGBT practice is illegal in Nigeria and punishable by up to 14 years of prison in the conventional court system.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...