Actress Genevieve Nnaji goes spiritual

Veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has gone spiritual and admonished her followers to rededicate their lives to God.

In a post shared on her Instagram stories during the early hours of today, Saturday, March 12, the leading thespian stated that life is spiritual and it is deeper than people can envisage.

Nnaji added that mental health is more spiritual than it is physical.

Read also: Genevieve Nnaji slams Wike for banning EndSARS protest

Genevieve wrote:

“Mental health is more spiritual than it is physical.”

She continued, “Rededicate your life to the God you serve. Get baptized.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now