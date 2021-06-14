Actress Jaiye Kuti claims TB Joshua's spirit visited her | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Actress Jaiye Kuti claims TB Joshua’s spirit visited her
Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti has claimed in an Instagram post that she was visited by the late preacher, Prophet TB Joshua.
Ripples Nigeria confirmed the demise of the senior pastor and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation, (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua during the early hours of Sunday, June 6. He died at the age of 57.
Here is what she revealed in the Instagram post.
“I have never met you one on one but your spirit visited me when you died.
“I was in Offa alone in my room. My head was swollen and I saw a gentle pass of Him. There was something good about that soul.
Read also: TB Joshua devoted his life for the downtrodden – CAN
“Christ was poor but feeding the people and taking care of everyone. You did same to many. I know 2 people who truly gave their lives to Christ through Him.
May the Good lord rest your soul in peace. Pastor T.B. Joshua.”
The Prophet would have turned 58 on Saturday, June 12, however, he died from an undisclosed illness in his home.
By Adekunle Fajana…
