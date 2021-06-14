Princess Shyngle condemns idea of 'bestie' between male and female | Ripples Nigeria

Ghanaian-born Nollywood actress, Princess Shyngle has stated that a man and a woman can never be best of friends.

The actress wrote on her Instagram platform that male and female ‘besties’ can never be trusted because there is often more to it. She recalls in her Instagram post that she often had carnal knowledge of her estranged husband several years ago when they used to sneak around as ‘besties’.

Specifically, a ‘Bestie’ is a term used to refer to someone’s best friend.

Princess Shyngle has argued that a man and a woman can never be ‘bestie’ due to the nature of both sexes.

She mentioned in her post that several men who she wanted to become besties with wanted to have sex with her.

Read also: Nollywood actress, Princess Shyngle, denounces country of birth, Gambia

The actress wrote;

“Do y’all agree with me on this one? As for me, there is no way in hell I will let my man have a female bestie, cuz I remember when I was forming bestie with someone for 10 years and his girl believed it she would actually let us hang out and chill and my man at the time also believed it and 10 years later we got married.”

She continued;

“I can imagine what is going through their mind now 😂🤣… all my life I’ve tried having a male bestie but all want to smash at some point……… long story short never encourage or entertain your partner being bestie and sharing bed, taking trips with the opposite sex because they’re definitely fucking oh unless he’s ay 😘😄 typo with exit I meant exist my English teachers don’t come for me.”

Recall a couple of weeks ago, the actress attempted suicide after her marriage of barely four months ended.

By Adekunle Fajana…

Join the conversation

Opinions