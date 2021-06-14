Princess Shyngle condemns idea of 'bestie' between male and female | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Princess Shyngle condemns idea of ‘bestie’ between male and female
Ghanaian-born Nollywood actress, Princess Shyngle has stated that a man and a woman can never be best of friends.
The actress wrote on her Instagram platform that male and female ‘besties’ can never be trusted because there is often more to it. She recalls in her Instagram post that she often had carnal knowledge of her estranged husband several years ago when they used to sneak around as ‘besties’.
Specifically, a ‘Bestie’ is a term used to refer to someone’s best friend.
Princess Shyngle has argued that a man and a woman can never be ‘bestie’ due to the nature of both sexes.
She mentioned in her post that several men who she wanted to become besties with wanted to have sex with her.
Read also: Nollywood actress, Princess Shyngle, denounces country of birth, Gambia
The actress wrote;
“Do y’all agree with me on this one? As for me, there is no way in hell I will let my man have a female bestie, cuz I remember when I was forming bestie with someone for 10 years and his girl believed it she would actually let us hang out and chill and my man at the time also believed it and 10 years later we got married.”
She continued;
“I can imagine what is going through their mind now 😂🤣… all my life I’ve tried having a male bestie but all want to smash at some point……… long story short never encourage or entertain your partner being bestie and sharing bed, taking trips with the opposite sex because they’re definitely fucking oh unless he’s ay 😘😄 typo with exit I meant exist my English teachers don’t come for me.”
Recall a couple of weeks ago, the actress attempted suicide after her marriage of barely four months ended.
By Adekunle Fajana…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....