Adamawa discharges eight COVID-19 patients

May 15, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Adamawa State government Friday confirmed the discharge of eight additional COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation centre after they recovered fully from the disease.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Abdullahi Isa, who disclosed this to journalists in Yola, said the state was making progress in its efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

He said: “It is true the state government has discharged eight more COVID-19 patients from the isolation centre after they all tested negative twice for COVID-19.

“This is in line with the protocol of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“The government had earlier discharged five, a total of 13 patients discharged and what we now have at the isolation centre are eight patients.”

He urged residents of the state to adhere to the directives on social distancing, constant handwashing, personal hygienic and other preventive measures.

