Adamu, APC Chairman, clarifies reported consensus agreement among presidential aspirants

Ahead of its primaries, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Adamu, on Wednesday, cleared the air over a possible consensus towards selecting a candidate to represent the party during the 2023 elections.

Adamu made the statement during an interview with Voice of America Hausa service at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

When told that the APC presidential primary might be structured for a consensus in the same way that he was picked through a special arrangement with President Muhammadu Buhari’s support, Adamu stated that the two scenarios were not the same.

“There is no truth in what you said. The reason is that the chairmanship seat is not the same as that of the tussle for the presidency of the country. You can’t even compare the two of them. That question does not arise.

“However, the party has laid down its rules and regulations for the aspirants. We would scrutinise all of them based on our guidelines to be sure we pick the right candidate for the party,” the APC Chairman said.

He also said that among the 28 presidential candidates seeking for the party’s nomination, only one could win.

“You can’t stop our party stalwart from contesting election or aspiring for the presidency. It is their right and we are happy for them. There is nothing wrong with anybody aspiring for the exalted seat of the presidency.

“It is God that decides who gets what. Once God makes up his mind and says this is who He wants, that is what we are praying for. We have 28 aspirants for the presidential ticket and everybody knows that all of them cannot get the ticket.

“If it is God’s wish, they all can even be president of the country one after the other. Ours is to ensure justice in the choice of who emerges as the candidate of the party. That does not mean we are perfect. But we pray we do the right thing,” he said.

