Politics
Adeleke dismisses allegation of certificate forgery
The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday dismissed the allegation of school certificate forgery.
A three-man panel of the state election petitions tribunal led by Justice Tertsea Kume had last Friday nullified Adeleke’s victory in the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state.
In its ruling, the panel noted that former governor Adegboyega Oyetola was able to prove a case of certificate forgery against Adeleke, adding that the affidavit in support of personal particulars about the governor told “a lie about itself.”
However, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Olawale Rasheed, the governor dismissed the claim as untrue.
Adeleke, who blamed the school for the error in the certificate, described the claim as a calculated attempt to damage his reputation.
READ ALSO: APC accuses Adeleke of sponsoring protests after Osun tribunal’s ruling
The statement read: “We seek to clarify a very sinister component of the Kangaroo judgement on the Osun Governorship election. Governor Ademola Adeleke did not forge any certificate or testimonial.
“The Issue of forgery has to do with an error on the school testimonial which bears Osun instead of Oyo state. Osun State was part of Oyo State when Governor Adeleke completed his high school education in 1981.
“The issuing school testified before the Court of Appeal in 2018, that it was their error, which has nothing to do with Governor Adeleke. The Court of Appeal ruled that there was no forgery and exonerated Governor Adeleke of any forgery.
“The Tribunal Chairman should explain how he arrived at his opinion when the Court of Appeal has cleared Governor Adeleke of any forgery.”
