Adeleke dismisses allegation of certificate forgery

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday dismissed the allegation of school certificate forgery.

A three-man panel of the state election petitions tribunal led by Justice Tertsea Kume had last Friday nullified Adeleke’s victory in the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state.

In its ruling, the panel noted that former governor Adegboyega Oyetola was able to prove a case of certificate forgery against Adeleke, adding that the affidavit in support of personal particulars about the governor told “a lie about itself.”

However, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Olawale Rasheed, the governor dismissed the claim as untrue.

Adeleke, who blamed the school for the error in the certificate, described the claim as a calculated attempt to damage his reputation.

READ ALSO: APC accuses Adeleke of sponsoring protests after Osun tribunal’s ruling

The statement read: “We seek to clarify a very sinister component of the Kangaroo judgement on the Osun Governorship election. Governor Ademola Adeleke did not forge any certificate or testimonial.

“The Issue of forgery has to do with an error on the school testimonial which bears Osun instead of Oyo state. Osun State was part of Oyo State when Governor Adeleke completed his high school education in 1981.

“The issuing school testified before the Court of Appeal in 2018, that it was their error, which has nothing to do with Governor Adeleke. The Court of Appeal ruled that there was no forgery and exonerated Governor Adeleke of any forgery.

“The Tribunal Chairman should explain how he arrived at his opinion when the Court of Appeal has cleared Governor Adeleke of any forgery.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now