Adeleke warns Fayose over South-west PDP crisis

The crisis in the South-West chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may be far from over, as concerned members of the party have called on former Governor Ayo Fayose not to drag the name of ex-Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola into his “treacherous” activities.

The South-West zone of the party have been engrossed in a tussle leading to the removal of the Chairman of the caretaker committee of the party in the zone, Dayo Ogungbenro by a faction loyal to former Governor Fayose.

Calling on the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to intervene before it is too late, a chieftain of the party in the zone and ally of Governor Seyi Makinde, Dare Adeleke, said Fayose and his cohorts must be warned to stop disturbing the peace of the party in the South-West.

Adeleke made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, adding that Fayose could as well go back to APC to join his paymaster.

He said: “The National Working Committee of the party to, as a matter of urgency, warn Ayo Fayose and his cohorts to stop disturbing the peace of its members.

“He could as well move back to Apc, where he has now absconded.”

Adeleke’s statement is not unconnected with events within the party in the last 48 hours where members allegedly goaded by Fayose had published a release allegedly not sanctioned by the South-West PDP.

According to him, the generality of members are indeed miffed at the press release published by some on-line media, as the cracks in the party continues to widen in the state.

It would be recalled that the sacked caretaker committee chairman, Dayo Ogungbenro had called on the NWC on Tuesday to act, in response to what he referred to as a mischievous press release which purportedly sacked him.

According to Adegbenro, he was still the substantive zonal chairman, as the only body which could sack him was the NWC.

Adeleke, who blamed Fayose for the current crisis in the party, said it was troubling and disrespectful to refer to a legitimate South West Chairman of the Caretaker Committee as former.

He described the purported sack of Ogungbenroas as “an act of indiscipline, stupidity, recklessness and insubordination.”

He berated members of the Caretaker Committee for such an illegal act, saying they lack the power or authority to suspend or remove a legitimate zonal Chairman.

According to Adeleke, “the power to suspend or remove an official in that position under the PDP Constitution is that of the National Executive Committee (NEC). Specifically the NWC on behalf of the NEC. No member or members of the caretaker committee has any such power.

Read also: SUPREME COURT: Adeleke welcomes final blow, wishes Oyetola well

“One would wonder if they have never read the Constitution or they are just a bunch of reckless mutineers”, he said.

Adeleke wondered “Ayo Fayose, in his greed for power and desperation to betray the party to his ally, is trying to bulkanize the party and in the process turn the South-West zone into a Banana Republic.”

Speaking further, the PDP chieftain also wondered how Fayose could unilaterally appoint his spokesperson to a position without any contribution from party members nor an election.

Adeleke said: “It is bizarre and a misnomer for Fayose to bestow the position of Zonal Media Co-ordinator on his servant boy, Lere Olayinka. As a matter of fact, it is laughable. In what capacity does he have the right to appoint Lere Olayinka as spokesperson?

“I am not surprised; at this rate, Fayose can even make his driver Organising Secretary of the zone. That is how destructive he has become to the PDP in the South West.

“It is also unpalatable that these trouble makers had to mention General Olagunsoye Oyinlola in their infamous and libelous release.

“Accusing him of getting contracts from Governor Seyi Makinde is another level of low Fayose is descending.

‘It is preposterous and wicked to try to drag the General into their silly propaganda. If they did not suffer selective amnesia, they will remember Oyinlola’s singular act of loyalty when he resigned as the Chairman of National Identity Card Management Commission because of his loyalty to Ex- president Obasanjo.

“It is therefore preposterous and devious for those who issued this release to ascribe such a tepid accusation against a fine gentleman who sandals their Fayose is not fit enough to lace.

“Oyinlola is an upright Prince, with visible marks of integrity unlike their master Fayose, who is today known as a prodigal and perfidious character.”

Join the conversation

Opinions