After Obi, Wike also pledges logistics support for Kwankwaso in 2023 polls

A week after he pledged to provide logistics support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has also pledged to provide logistics support for the flag bearer of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in the state in the 2023 presidential election.

Wike made the promise on Monday when Kwankwaso visited Rivers to inaugurate the Mgbutanwo Internal Roads in the Emohua Local Government Area of the state on the invitation of the governor.

While speaking at the occasion, Wike, the leader of the five warring governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), aptly called G-5, said he invited Kwankwaso to the event because the NNPP presidential candidate was a man of integrity who meant well for Nigeria.

Wike said the former governor of Kano State has what is required to put Nigeria together, adding that it was unfortunate that they are no longer in the same party.

“You are a man of integrity. It is unfortunate we are not in the same party but God will help at the appropriate time. People like this are people that should talk about the leadership of the country. I have no apologies to make to anybody.

“I said it to Peter Obi when he came and I also want to tell you that if you are coming for campaign here, I will give you the logistics support to campaign.

“You are a former governor and a former minister, so why will I not accord you all the necessary support? I am not afraid to say I will give you all the logistics support.

“These are people who mean well for this country. You are not preaching ethnicity, religion; you are selling yourself to Nigerians based on what you can do,” he said.

Last Thursday, Wike had also pledged to provide “logistics support” in Rivers for Obi, saying the former Anambra State governor had all the characteristics to lead Nigeria.

