Youths’ support for Obi is like #ENDSARS movement, to fizzle out – Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Monday, likened the youths’ support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to the October 2020 #ENDSARs movement in the country.

Bello, who is also the National Youth Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, stated this when he featured on a Television Continental (TVC) programme, Politics Tonight

He advised youths to reconsider their support for Obi ahead of the 2023 elections.

The governor insisted that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was ready to serve the country if elected as president next year.

READ ALSO: Gov. Yahaya Bello claims Buhari’s govt has largely tackled insecurity in Nigeria

Bello said: “You spoke about the other candidate (Obi). His movement is more like #ENDSARS movement and at the wee hours of that #ENDSARS movement, I did caution the younger generation, that the way and manner they were going about the agitation, they might not get anything out of it, and I have been vindicated.

“I was the only governor that addressed them openly — three times I made a broadcast cautioning them.

“That’s the same manner they are taking this movement. I think I will ask them to rather have a rethink.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now