Politics
Youths’ support for Obi is like #ENDSARS movement, to fizzle out – Yahaya Bello
The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Monday, likened the youths’ support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to the October 2020 #ENDSARs movement in the country.
Bello, who is also the National Youth Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, stated this when he featured on a Television Continental (TVC) programme, Politics Tonight
He advised youths to reconsider their support for Obi ahead of the 2023 elections.
The governor insisted that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was ready to serve the country if elected as president next year.
READ ALSO: Gov. Yahaya Bello claims Buhari’s govt has largely tackled insecurity in Nigeria
Bello said: “You spoke about the other candidate (Obi). His movement is more like #ENDSARS movement and at the wee hours of that #ENDSARS movement, I did caution the younger generation, that the way and manner they were going about the agitation, they might not get anything out of it, and I have been vindicated.
“I was the only governor that addressed them openly — three times I made a broadcast cautioning them.
“That’s the same manner they are taking this movement. I think I will ask them to rather have a rethink.”
