Again, gunmen attack police station in Aba, kill two officers | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Tuesday, attacked and burnt the World Bank Housing Estate Police Station, Abayi in Aba, few weeks after burning of Omoba Police Station in Isiala-Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State.

Emerging reports reveal that the assailants killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and a police Corporal and carted away three police riffles.

Ikot Ekpene Area Commander, ACP Bello Kankofori confirmed the reports while assuring that the attackers will be apprehended.

