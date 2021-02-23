 Again, gunmen attack police station in Aba, kill two officers | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Again, gunmen attack police station in Aba, kill two officers

Published

1 hour ago

on

Gunmen on Tuesday, attacked and burnt the World Bank Housing Estate Police Station, Abayi in Aba, few weeks after burning of Omoba Police Station in Isiala-Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State.

Emerging reports reveal that the assailants killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and a police Corporal and carted away three police riffles.

Read also: KADUNA AGAIN! Gunmen abduct Assistant Commissioner of police

Ikot Ekpene Area Commander, ACP Bello Kankofori confirmed the reports while assuring that the attackers will be apprehended.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Gernot Rohr Gernot Rohr
Sports15 mins ago

Rohr says Nigeria ‘not ready’ to win World Cup, gives reasons

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is of the opinion that the Nigeria national team lack the readiness to compete for...
Sports1 hour ago

Super Falcons hammer Eq. Guinea 9-0 to secure third win in Turkish Women’s Cup

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have secured their third win in three games at the Turkish Women’s Tourney after thrashing...
Latest14 hours ago

Ronaldo bags brace, Nwankwo subbed on as Juventus thrash Crotone

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Juventus in their big win over bottom club Crotone in a Serie A encounter in...
Sports18 hours ago

Enyimba to face Pirates, Benghazi, Sétif in Confed Cup group

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn in the Group A of the CAF Confederation Cup on...
Sports1 day ago

Napoli confirm Osimhen head injury, say no ‘conclusive result’ after tests

Serie A side Napoli have confirmed that Victor Osimhen sustained a head injury during their league game against Atalanta on...

Latest Tech News

Tech23 hours ago

Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Gebeya launches app to help...
Tech3 days ago

UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?

The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
Tech4 days ago

NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images

After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Tech4 days ago

Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Tech5 days ago

Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Tech6 days ago

Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.