Again, Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku refutes death rumours (Video)

Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku has been forced again to debunk rumours about his death after an online news portal had reported that the lanky thespian had passed on after a brief illness.

Hanks who became prominent in the movie industry for playing bad guy roles in films was forced to take to his Instagram page on Monday to deny the rumours, stating in the social media post that he was alive.

The actor who has featured in movies including Wild Romance, Akidi, Dear Sister and Django, which earned him the ‘Arnold Schwarzenegger’ sobriquet, said in the post that his haters would die instead.

“I am Hank Anuku Nollywood Actor n I’m Alive. My haters r dead n Jesus Christ is my deliverer n he liveth. Poisonous press vipers on prawl but they shall be perplexed and disappointed in Jesus’s name Amen. 1 love fans,” he wrote.

READ ALSO: ‘Stop social media trial’, D’banj tells Nigerians amid rape allegation

This came 13-days after veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva denied rumours making the rounds that her husband, Olu Jacobs, who is equally a veteran actor in the local movie industry has passed on to the great beyond.

Joke Silva who was reacting to the death rumour which began to gain traction especially on Twitter, in an interview said that she and her family find the news depressing after it became viral.

The actress said that her family had been getting calls from friends and associates who had wanted to know if the report was true.

The rumour was also debunked by the Actors Guild of Nigeria which debunked the news through its spokesperson, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, who told the general public to disregard the hearsay, stating that Olu Jacobs is alive, very hale and hearty.

Join the conversation

Opinions