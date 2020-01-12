Aguero breaks PL record as Man City wallop Aston Villa to go second

Argentina and Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero broke a Premier League record after scoring in his club’s thrashing of Aston Villa on Sunday.

Aguero bagged a hat-trick for the champions in their 6-1 victory over their hosts to become the top scoring foreign player in the English top-flight.

With the win, City, who have scored 94 goals in 33 League and Cup matches, climb to second above Leicester City as the race for this season’s title continues.

Pep Guardiola’s side were at their clinical best as forwards, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus also scored a brace and a goal respectively.

Villa had started the day outside the relegation zone but end it one point from safety despite the consolation goal through an Anwar El Ghazi penalty in injury time.

Earlier on Sunday, Super Eagles forward Isaac Success was on the bench for Watford in their 3-0 victory over Bournemouth.

