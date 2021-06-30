News
Air Peace suspends flights to South Africa over COVID-19
Air Peace Limited on Wednesday announced the suspension of its Lagos-Johannesburg route over the rising cases of COVID-19 in South Africa.
The airline said in a statement the suspension of the flight operation was in line with the Federal Government’s travel restriction on the former apartheid enclave.
It directed passengers affected by the suspension to reschedule their flights or request a refund.
The federal government had on Monday added South Africa, Namibia, Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia to list of countries whose passengers had been barred from flying to the country over COVID-19.
The government had earlier a similar restriction on passengers from Brazil, India and Turkey over the same reason.
The statement read: “Following the travel restrictions by the federal government of Nigeria and the partial lockdown in South Africa due to the spread of COVID-19, we wish to inform the flying public that our flights into and out of Johannesburg will be suspended from July 2, 2021 until further notice.
“Passengers whose flights are affected by this new development can join the last flight to and from Johannesburg on July 1, 2021, reschedule without additional cost, or request a refund
“We regret all inconveniences caused and shall keep you apprised of emerging developments.”
