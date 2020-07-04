Ajayi gives Akeredolu 21-day ultimatum to transmit power to him, says he’s ‘temporarily incapacitated’

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, on Sunday gave ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu a 21-day ultimatum to transmit power to him as Acting Governor of the state.

Ajayi joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC) last month after his relationship with the governor deteriorated.

Akeredolu, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, had been at loggerheads with his estranged deputy over the propriety or otherwise of transmitting power to him while he is receiving treatment for the virus.

He had since dismissed the possibility of handing over power to Ajayi.

However, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore, the deputy governor insisted that Akeredolu remained partially incapacitated and had no choice than to hand over the reins of governance to him.

The statement read:

“Ordinarily, one expects Mr. Governor to bring to bear on governance his background as a lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

“But it is rather surprising and worrisome that the governor has chosen the part of perversion of justice, by allowing his close aides to go astray in a matter of constitutionality.

“Section 190 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) is apposite in the prevailing constitutional aberration in Ondo State. On our part, we will continue to pray fervently for Mr. Governor’s quickest recovery.

“However, it should be noted, that Akeredolu is at liberty to handover or not within 21 days after which the constitution becomes operational.

“Ostensibly, the refusal and failure of Mr. Governor to handover the running of government to his deputy, while he is temporarily incapacitated in self-isolation, underscore his absolute disregard for our nation’s supreme document, 1999 Constitution (as amended) as well as the tenets of the rule of law.

“Akeredolu’s position is a spite on the Ondo State people and a direct assault on the provisions of the constitution which he swore to uphold.”

