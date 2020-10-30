Latest Politics Top Stories

Akeredolu to be sworn in for second term 2021

October 30, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, will be inaugurated for a second term in office on February 23 next year.

The governor was re-elected for another term of four years on October 10.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, disclosed this in a statement in Akure on Friday.

He said a 25- member planning committee has been constituted for the inauguration of Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

According to him, the committee is expected to come up with an acceptable programme of events for the inauguration and ensure its success.

