Politics
Akwa Ibom Gov, Emmanuel, names successor
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, on Sunday, caused serious consternation among politicians in the state when he officially presented the Commissioner for Lands, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno as his preferred candidate to succeed him in 2023.
The announcement and formal presentation of Eno by Emmanuel at a state PDP Stakeholders’ Meeting at the Governor’s Lodge, in Uyo, the state capital, finally ended months of speculation on who would succeed the governor with many politicians scheming to be the anointed successor.
Read also: Udom Emmanuel to chair Ekiti PDP primary election committee
Making the formal presentation of Eno to the party stakeholders, former governor, Obong Victor Attah who is the Chairman of the PDP Stakeholders in the state, said the choice of Eno to succeed Emmanuel was a no brainer as the Commissioner will seamlessly carry on with the legacies of the incumbent.
He added that the stakeholders, which comprised major and leading political chieftains from the three senatorial districts, were all in support of the governor’s choice of Eno as his successor and have resolved to work together to make sure he succeeds Emmanuel.
