Akwa Ibom govt confirms 48 new COVID-19 cases, cancels all state events

The Akwa Ibom State government led by Governor Emmanuel Udom has confirmed no fewer than 48 new cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus and has thus cancelled all state events.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Friday by Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Chairman of the COVID-19 Management Committee, during a press briefing tagged “Second Wave of COVID-19: Need for Strict Compliance with Guidelines and Protocols.”

During the press briefing, Dr Ekuwem noted that moving forward large political meetings and other gatherings in the state are discouraged until the current spike of COVID-19 infections is reduced.

Speaking further during the press conference, Dr Ekuwem cautioned Akwa Ibom residents against acts that might lead to another lockdown with its attendance consequences.

He said; “large political meetings are discouraged until the current spike of COVID-19 infections is reduced.

“Religious leaders must adhere strictly to the guidelines and protocols for programmes as developed by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and submitted to government.

“School administrators must ensure compulsory and proper use of face mask by students, teachers and everyone in the school premises.”

According to him, the use of face mask remains compulsory in all public places, offices, tricycles, buses, cars, churches, mosques, markets, hotels and schools

“Social distancing must be maintained in all public events (indoor and outdoor), in tricycles, cars, taxis, buses, schools and churches.

“Regular hand washing with running water; regular use of sanitizers in homes, offices, public buildings, schools, churches, mosques, hotels and markets, among others,” Dr Ekuwem concluded.

