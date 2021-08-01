Akwa United emerge NPFL champions for first time ever

Akwa United have won the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title for the first time following a 5-2 thrashing of MFM in Uyo on Sunday.

The club, whose home ground is the Nest of Champions, Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, are clinching the title for the first time in the competition’s history.

The opening goal was from Charles Atshimene who headed the Promise Keepers in front from close range in the 24th minute.

They doubled their advantage late in the first half when Alimi Adebayo diverted Mfon Udoh’s cross into his own net.

Read Also: Akwa Utd move closer to clinching first-ever NPFL title

Udoh went on to net the third goal for Akwa United two minutes after the hour mark.

The visitors pulled a goal from the spot in the 68th minute through Michael Mbonu after Dennis Obasi was fouled inside the box.

Atshimene got his second and Akwa United’s fourth of the game five minutes from time, before Obasi reduced the deficit for MFM on 88 minutes.

Atshimene netted his third of the game on the dot of 90 minutes to make it 5-2 to the home team as the Kennedy Boboye side topped the standings with 71 points from 37 matches.

Akwa United become champions with one game left to wrap up the season.

Join the conversation

Opinions