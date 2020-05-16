All members of Nasarawa Assembly test negative for COVID-19

The Chairman of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Alhaji Mohammed Omadefu, said on Saturday all the members of the House had tested negative for COVID-19.

Omadefu, who disclosed this to journalists in Keffi, expressed gratitude to God over their COVID-19 status and restated the Assembly’s readiness to contain the spread of the pandemic in the state.

He said: “At last, all members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly had been certified COVID-19 negative.

“This followed the fact that the only member out of the 23, whom controversies surrounded his COVID-19 status, Hon. Mohammed Bello Isa, member representing Uke/Karshi, has been cleared this afternoon as his two tests on COVID-19 were all negative.

“The Nasarawa State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 has already notified the Honourable member of the development and he has been discharged.”

Omadefu congratulated Isa and other members of the House for testing negative for COVID-19.

A member of the Assembly, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, died of COVID-19 on April 30.

