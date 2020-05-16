Latest Politics

All members of Nasarawa Assembly test negative for COVID-19

May 16, 2020
Nasarawa Assembly shuts down due to COVID-19 fears
By Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Alhaji Mohammed Omadefu, said on Saturday all the members of the House had tested negative for COVID-19.

Omadefu, who disclosed this to journalists in Keffi, expressed gratitude to God over their COVID-19 status and restated the Assembly’s readiness to contain the spread of the pandemic in the state.

He said: “At last, all members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly had been certified COVID-19 negative.

“This followed the fact that the only member out of the 23, whom controversies surrounded his COVID-19 status, Hon. Mohammed Bello Isa, member representing Uke/Karshi, has been cleared this afternoon as his two tests on COVID-19 were all negative.

“The Nasarawa State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 has already notified the Honourable member of the development and he has been discharged.”

Omadefu congratulated Isa and other members of the House for testing negative for COVID-19.

A member of the Assembly, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, died of COVID-19 on April 30.

