All six EPL teams withdraw from Super League after widespread condemnation | Ripples Nigeria

The proposed European Super League may no longer come to reality as all six Premier League clubs initially involved, have announced their withdrawal.

Manchester City were the first to confirm their withdrawal on Tuesday after Chelsea had let their intention known as fans gathered in front of Stamford Bridge in protest.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United have now also announced their withdrawal from the breakaway league.

The 12-team European Super League was the idea of major clubs to recoup their losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but it was greeted with heavy criticism.

Spain’s Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid and Italy’s AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are the other teams involved in the Super League.

Read Also: JUST IN… Chelsea set to withdraw from ESL as fans protest club’s involvement

Meanwhile, reports from Italy say Inter Milan are already considering pulling out of the proposed league, with Juve boss Andrea Agnelli saying the remaining clubs would “press ahead”.

Speaking after the development with Premier League clubs, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, who had threatened the clubs should they continue with the planned league, said it was admirable to admit a mistake.

“I said yesterday that it is admirable to admit a mistake and these clubs made a big mistake.

“But they are back in the fold now and I know they have a lot to offer not just to our competitions but to the whole of the European game.

“The important thing now is that we move on, rebuild the unity that the game enjoyed before this and move forward together,” the football chief said.

It is yet to be known whether or not the rest of the teams involved in the proposed league would go ahead with their plans, but the Super League idea seems to have died on arrival.

Join the conversation

Opinions