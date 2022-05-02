‘Allow peace to reign in Nigeria,’ Sultan urges politicians

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Monday urged Nigerian Politicians to allow peace to reign in the country.

Abubakar made the call in his Eid-el-Fitr message to Nigerians in Sokoto.

He urged politicians in the country to play the game with faith and love to one another.

The monarch said: “We are fully aware that the 2023 elections in Nigeria are fast approaching.

“Therefore, we urge Nigerians to live peacefully with one another and ensure the belief that whoever emerged after the election period is not only our choice but the choice of the Almighty Allah.”

He also urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to appreciate God for the gift of life after witnessing the month of Ramadan.

“Our scholars have preached a lot during the period of Ramadan, as such, we should continue to hold on to what was learnt during the period.

“This is a great opportunity for all of us to ensure the best living conditions and to live peacefully with one another,” he added.

