Amaechi hails Supreme Court’s judgement on probe by Rivers commission of inquiry

The former Minister of Information Rotimi Amaechi, on Friday hailed the Supreme Court’s ruling on his probe by the Rivers State government.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, had in 2020 set up a judicial commission of inquiry to probe the sale of state assets under the Amaechi’s administration in the state.

The ex-minister later approached the Supreme Court to stop the probe.

In a ruling on Friday, the apex court dismissed the ex-governor’s appeal.

It, however, held that the function of the judicial commission of inquiry was mere investigative, that nobody, neither Amaechi nor anyone else, was on trial before the panel.

In a statement issued by his media office, Amaechi commended the Supreme Court for standing by the truth, saying the commission was set up to embarrass, denigrate and humiliate him.

The statement read: “Nigeria’s apex court today ruled on the Appeal filed by Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi against the Rivers State Government on the Justice Omereji Judicial Commission of Inquiry.

“The Supreme Court in dismissing the Appeal however pronounced that the function of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry was mere investigative, that nobody, neither Amaechi nor anyone else, was on trial before the panel.

“The Supreme Court ruling clearly vindicates the former Governor of Rivers State. The apex court was categorical and clear that Amaechi was not on trial. The implication of this is that any indictment from the Commission is null and void and cannot stand.

“With this judgment, Amaechi has been vindicated and cleared him of all purported or alleged indictment by the Governor Wike’s Commission. It has been further settled that the decisions/recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry and subsequent White Paper issued by the State Government is not a conviction or indictment and cannot stand.

“From the onset, it was obvious to any discerning mind that the Commission was set up to embarrass, denigrate and humiliate Amaechi. The apex court judgment today, further buttressed this stance. A Commission purportedly set up to investigate past financial transactions was actually a Commission to personally witch-hunt Amaechi.”

