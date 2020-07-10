American congresswoman demands Trump pays compensation to people killed by US drone attacks in Somalia

A 37-year-old Somali-American congresswoman Ilhan Omar is pushing for US President Donald Trump to pay compensation to people killed by US drone attacks in Somalia.

The Democratic lawmaker, who arrived in the US as a child refugee in 1995, made the demand on Thursday during an interview with the BBC

“Drone attacks in Somalia take place in night time. They don’t kill only terrorists, but civilians as well, and families sleeping together,” she told the BBC Somali Service.

“What we are working at now is to stop this and make sure its being directed accurately, and most importantly to pay compensation on those who lost their lives.

“We are subject to the international law, and therefore compensation should be paid if someone has been illegally killed by another state,” she added.

