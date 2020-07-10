UCL Draw: Bayern could take on Barca as Man City could face Juve in last-eight

The draw for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League has been done, with a possible Bayern Munich vs Barcelona encounter in the pipe.

Bayern are still in the round of 16, as they hold a 3-0 advantage over Chelsea, while Barcelona are still to play Napoli to decide the team to advance to the quarterfinals.

The draw, which was made on Friday, also saw a possible clash between Engish giants Manchester City and Serie A giants Juventus.

City, who hold a 2-1 advantage over Real Madrid in their round of 16 tie, will face Lyon or Juventus in the last eight if they hold on to their advantage.

All quarter-final clashes are to take place between 12 and 15 of August, with the emaining last-16 fixtures to hold on 7-8 August.

Read Also: UCL, Europa League to be completed in ‘final eight’ format in August

Draw in full

1) Real Madrid or Manchester City v Lyon or Juventus

2) RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid

3) Napoli or Barcelona v Chelsea or Bayern Munich

4) Atalanta v Paris St-Germain

The semifinal draw was also made on Friday. The last-four ties are billed to take place on 18 and 19 of August.

– Winner of quarter-final one v winner of quarter-final three

– Winner of quarter-final two v winner of quarter-final four

The final of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League is billed to hold at Benfica’s Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 23.

The quarter-finals, semis and final will be held over 12 days in Portugal in a final-eight format.

Join the conversation

Opinions