American sprinter, Coleman, handed two-year ban for missing drugs test

The world Athletics governing body has handed a two-year ban to World 100m champion, Christian Coleman after the American missed drugs tests.

This was announced by the Athletics Integrity Unit announced on Tuesday following the upholding of the charge by World Athletics’ Disciplinary Tribunal.

Coleman, whose ban is backdated from 14 May 2020, will miss the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games billed for next August.

He was provisionally suspended in June after missing a third test in December 2019, but now has 30 days to file an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

Coleman did not contest his first missed test on 16 January 2019 but disputed his filing failure on 26 April 2019 and whereabouts failure on 9 December.

According to the Athletics Integrity Unit’s out-of-competition testing guidelines, athletes are accountable for missed tests if they are not at their specified location for the one-hour period they have stated.

24-year-old Coleman won 100m gold at the World Championships in Doha in 2019 and also holds the world record for indoor 60m race.

