Amnesty Int’l tags death sentence on Yahaya Aminu travesty of justice, asks Kano govt to quash it

Amnesty International has called on Kano State government to quash the death sentence on Yahaya Sharif Aminu for blasphemy.

It described the sentence as a travesty of justice, saying that there were serious concerns about the fairness of the trial.

Aminu, a musician, was recently sentenced to death by a Sharia Court in Kano after he was found guilty of blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed.

The singer was said to have committed the blasphemy in a song he composed and shared on social media.

The development had been criticised by many Nigerians, including a popular cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, who wondered why a man would be sentenced to death over blasphemy when terrorists were being granted state pardon.

In its response via a series of tweets on its Twitter account, @AmnestyNigeria, the international Organisation said:

“The authorities of Kano State must immediately quash the conviction and death sentence of Yahaya Sharif Aminu, who was sentenced to death by hanging on spurious charges of blasphemy by the Kano Upper Shari’a Court. #Nigeria.

“#Kano blasphemy sentence is a travesty of justice. There are serious concerns about the fairness of his trial; and the framing of the charges against him based on Whatsapp messages. The imposition of the death penalty following an unfair trial violates the right to life.”

