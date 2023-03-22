Amotekun arrests hoodlum terrorising Osun town

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Osun have arrested a 37-year-old hoodlum terrorising residents of Ikoyi-Ile Town, Isokan local government area of the state.

The Commander of Osun Amotekun Corps, Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (retd), who confirmed the development in a statement in Osogbo, said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday following complaints by residents of the town.

He said: “A complaint was lodged at our Isokan local government area command that the suspect unleashed an attack on residents of the town with cutlass and charms.

“Our operatives immediately swung into action and the suspect was apprehended.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted to acting in an unruly manner and causing unrest in the community.

“He, thereafter, pleaded for forgiveness.

“The suspect had been handed over to the police for subsequent investigation and possible prosecution.”

