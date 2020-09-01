AMOTEKUN: Ogun govt explains why it’s yet to inaugurate security corps

The Ogun State government has explained why it is yet to inaugurate the State Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps.

Speaking on an Abeokuta radio station on Tuesday, the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Public Communications, Remmy Hazzan, said that the state government had not decided on who should be the Commander of the Corps.

The state government which was reacting to criticism by the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party which berated Governor Abiodun over his delay in inaugurating the Amotekun Corps in the state, said that the inability to find a Commander for the security outfit since the bill was passed in March was the only reason the security outfit had not come into operation.

He said; “The State was working towards appointing the Commander in no distant time so as to inaugurate the local security agency.



When asked about how the state government would fund the security outfit, Hazzan disclosed that the State government had accommodated it into its 2020 amended appropriation act.

“The issue of who should be the Commander is what is still delaying us. We are yet to appoint a Commander. But we are already working on that within. As soon as that is concluded, we will announce the name and Amotekun will be inaugurated immediately.

“In our amended 2020 appropriation act, what the corps needs for its take off has been included. Amotekun will be inaugurated soon,” Hazzan stated.

