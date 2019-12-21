Amusan hails Sports Minister Dare, vows to win 2020 Olympic medals

Star hudler, Tobi Amusan has heaped praises on Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, over what she described as exceptional leadership.

Dare, who recently launched the Adopt-an-Athlete initiative in Lagos, has since his inauguration into office been putting efforts in bringing sports back to life in the country.

Amusan, Adekuroye Odunayo and a host of others were adopted by philanthropists at the event, with the overseas-based Adopted athletes to get $20,000, while those at home would pocket $10,000.

Speaking to Journalists after the event, Amusan, who holds the the 100m women’s hurdles record, urged Dare to continue in making efforts.

“To me, this is how to go about Sports Development, the man is just exceptional and I have to salute his sparkling sense of humor,” said Amusan.

“I wish to urge him to continue in that manner.

“I want to thank him on behalf of other athletes who have been adopted. We will always do our best to make him proud.”

The 20-year-old also vowed to Nigerians that Team Nigeria would not return home from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games without medals.

“I want to assure Nigerians that we will make them proud by returning back to Nigeria from Tokyo 2020 with medals.”

