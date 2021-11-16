Politics
ANAMBRA 2021: APGA legal team ready to meet Uba in court any day —Ex-party chairman, Umeh
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Monday revealed that it would inaugurate a legal team in order to defend the electoral victory of Anambra State Governor-Elect, Chukwuma Soludo, in the just-concluded elections.
This was in the wake of the pledge by Andy Uba, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the results in the court of law.
Uba said, “Investigations show that there are sufficient grounds for me and the party to challenge the declaration of the APGA candidate, Soludo as the winner of the election by INEC and that the ideal thing to do in the face of such discovery, is to approach the tribunal for redress.”
As a result, a former APGA National Chairman, Senator Victor Umeh, at a press briefing at Aguluizigbo in the Anaocha Local Government Area revealed that APGA would constitute a team of lawyers over the matter.
Umeh said, “Our lawyers are fully prepared for the challenge, any time Uba is ready. Uba has no mandate to reclaim because the people of Anambra voted for APGA.
ANAMBRA 2021: Real winners, losers, as dust settles on governorship poll
“The election took place in all the 21 local government areas in the state and he didn’t win any council area, so what is he going to court to do? The outcome of the election was a true reflection of what the Anambra people wanted.
“Anambra people didn’t give Andy Uba any mandate. They wanted Soludo, and they voted for him massively.
“The Nigeria Judiciary is not an undertaker. Please tell him, we are waiting for him in court. Anambra is not Imo State, where a fourth candidate in the election suddenly became a governor.”
