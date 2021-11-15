Anambra APC disowns suspended Publicity Secretary who congratulated Soludo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has disowned the suspended state’s Publicity Secretary, Okelo Madukaife, who congratulated the governor-elect, Prof. Charles Soludo, last week.

Soludo was declared winner of last week’s governorship election in Anambra by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The APC Chairman in the state, Basil Ejidike, who disclosed this at a media briefing on Sunday in Awka, said Okelo had no right to speak for the party as he had earlier been suspended for anti-party activities.

He said the publicity secretary was suspended in June for allegedly dragging the APC into disrepute, adding that he has no reason to parade himself as an official of the party in the state.

Ejidike said: “Okelo was suspended in June this year. Someone who was suspended from the party went on air claiming to be making statements on behalf of the party and we feel disturbed. We feel that such a situation should not be allowed.

“If you are not with the party, you are not with it. You cannot be out of the party and still be speaking for the party.

“Since June 2021, Okelo has been raining abuses on APC and its leadership and to put the records straight, he has not been attending meetings and activities of the party.

“His suspension followed his indictment for involvement in anti-party activities.

“He has since then been replaced by the State Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mr. Nonso Chinwuba, in line with the constitution of the party.

“The party, therefore, enjoins the general public and the media in particular to desist from dealing with him as agent of APC. As it stands, Okelo Madukaife does not belong to APC.

“We wish to state categorically that as far as the Anambra governorship poll is concerned, we have not congratulated anybody as the party is still studying the situation with a view to approaching the court to challenge the poll.”

